TEMECULA—On Friday, July 21, at approximately 7:00 p.m., the Temecula Valley Unified School District held an open session meeting to revisit the social studies curriculum they had previously voted against. TVUSD School board reconvened Friday night following California Governor, Gavin Newsom’s threat to fine any school districts in California that failed to comply with Newsom’s new textbook mandate.



On July 21, Newsom spoke live on his Twitter page saying, “If these extremist school board members won’t do their job, we will, and fine them for their incompetence.”

On Wednesday, July 19, California Governor, Gavin Newsom announced that he will impose fines of $1.5 million on Temecula Valley Unified School District. TVUSD School Board voted against state-endorsed textbooks that include LGBTQ/Gay rights in its curriculum.



“In the Golden State, our kids have the freedom to learn and there are consequences for denying that freedom. California is closely watching the actions of malicious actors seeking to ban books, whitewash history, and demonize the LGBTQ community in Temecula and across the state. If the law is violated there will be repercussions,” Newsom stated.



The July 18, TVUSD school board meeting reportedly went on for several hours before voting in a 3-2 majority to reject the adoption of the social studies curriculum, “Social Studies Alive,” authored by gay rights activist, Harvey Milk. The social studies curriculum is geared toward elementary school children.

Reports indicated the curriculum was voted down by board members over what was referred to by the board as, “sexualized topics,” and “California’s gay rights,” agendas included in textbooks intended for elementary-aged school children.



The new vote included an addendum that allowed a chapter included in the 4th-grade textbooks to be postponed to the end of the 2023-2024 academic year to give the school board time to find an age-appropriate substitution for the sexualized curriculum. In addition, the TVUSD would also deny elementary school students access to what has been called the recommended “online resources.” School board notes are below.



“According to the school board minutes, The Social Science Program, Social Studies Alive! ©2018 Grades 1-5, published by: Teachers’ Curriculum Institute, is being considered for an 8-year adoption cycle from the 2023-2024 school year through the 2030-2031 school year. This curriculum is one of the four State Board of Education adopted materials for History/Social Studies.



TCI Social Studies Alive! grades 1-5: The total cost of this Social Science program is $1,601,723.41 for an 8-year adoption. We would purchase the program in its entirety but not provide online resources to students via Clever at this time.”



TVUSD Board President, Dr. Joseph Komrosky, indicated the change in curriculum, was not in response to Newsom’s threats, but to avoid a potential lawsuit.



According to the TVUSD website, Komrosky’s term expires in December 2026. Boardmembers and Trustees; Jennifer Wiersma, and Danny Gonzales’s terms also end in 2026 while Boardmember/Trustee, Allison Barclay, and Boardmember, Steven Schartz’s terms end in 2024.