UNITED STATES—The time has officially come; school is back in session! I am sure somewhere parents are celebrating in epic fashion with drinks, or a sigh of relief because they can finally breathe and get back to some semblance of normalcy. Yes, for adults we are used to routine, but when the kids are out of school that routine changes because they are up longer and glued to computer screens.

With that said, its not just about getting the students back into the routine, but also teachers, administrative staff, parents and the everyday American. How does this apply to the everyday American? Hello, the roads are about to be busier because you have the school buses back on the road, and there is just more going on with sports and extracurricular activities.

When school resumes, it is a bit of chaos, no matter how you spin it. For parents, there is a bit of a relief because they don’t have to worry about childcare for around 8 to 9 hours a day. Meaning they are not coming out of pocket. You still have to make arrangements to ensure the kids are picked up and taken to school, but everything else starts to fall into place.

You do have the school lunch issue, where you’re spending more money at the grocery store to purchase food for the kiddos. I’ve noticed from my nieces and nephews that when kids get out of school, they are hungry titans. Kids can eat and they will eat you out of a house at times, so it’s smart to purchase treats that are healthy and get them satiated at the same time.

The bed routine that is a struggle that will always be a struggle, no matter the age of the child, young, middle-aged and teenager. For the young ones, taking the electronic devices away is critical for success. For the teens, good luck, just don’t allow them to do as they please. Why does this matter? Sleep is crucial when it comes to fully functioning in the classroom, at the young age and as an adult.

Trust me, I get it, I was forced to take the past 3-4 months off from pursuing a higher degree at the collegiate level. There were some personal things happening with my family, but there was no way that I could have pushed thru my rigorous curriculum without faulting. Why? It is accelerated during the summer months, and I had already fallen behind.

If I would have continued with classes, no question in my brain I would have failed, which is the last thing I want if I’m paying for classes out of my actual pocket. That may have been the first time in a long time that I had a decent amount of time out of the classroom.

So, forcing myself to get back into the school setting is and will not be easy. Classes are officially in session at the collegiate level, and I have had to adjust my mental state to get back into that mindset. I totally start to understand that logic about taking a semester off from college can place you into a situation, where you don’t want to go back, but you constantly tell yourself in your head you’ll go back, but it doesn’t transpire.

Your mind gets used to the idea of not going to school, so there isn’t much to actually motivate you to go to school. That is for all ages, regardless of what level of education you’re pursuing. You need that push sometimes, which isn’t always easy. However, I’m glad to be back into that routine. Routine is good, it makes you plan and when you have plans in order it is difficult to falter. Kids might not like, teens might not like it, young adults may not like it, but that’s life people.