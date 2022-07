MALIBU—A scooter rider was injured on Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, July 23, at around 1:52 p.m. after a driver pulled out of a parking space in front of him.

The man on the scooter received “scraps and bumps” from the accident and was transported to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The person who was in the vehicle remained at the scene as lanes on PCH were shut down for investigation. The shutdown lasted about 20 minutes.