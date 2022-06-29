UNITED STATES—On Friday, June 24, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) overturned their 1973 decision on Roe v. Wade which allowed abortion on demand during all nine months of pregnancy for any reason.



The Justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade were Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito Jr., Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, and Neil M. Gorsuch.



Justice Alito made the following statement:



“It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.” Alito called the original 1973 SCOTUS decision, egregiously wrong and deeply damaging.

States that will ban abortion entirely include Arizona, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Idaho, Utah, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Missouri.



California, Oregon, Nevada, Colorado, Nebraska, Montana, Washington, Minnesota, New Mexico, Kansas, Illinois, Indiana, Connecticut, Delaware, Vermont, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Alaska, Hawaii, and the District of Columbia currently still allow abortion in their states.

Legislators have trigger laws in effect in Michigan, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. On Sunday, June 26, Alabama Attorney General, Steve Marshall, reported that abortion is now illegal in the state of Alabama after the court removed an injunction against the Alabama Human Life Protection Act.



In the state of Michigan, abortion is still legal as a 1931 law is still in effect.

Multiple reports indicate that exception clauses are used by doctors and legislators as a loophole in states that do not allow abortion.



On Saturday, June 25, pro-abortion activists met for protests in Grand Park at 200 North Grand Avenue in Los Angeles. Others met outside the Los Angeles County Courthouse on 35 West First Street. More protests ensued in the area for four days following the Supreme Court’s decision.

California legislators promised an immediate appeal to the court’s decision. Pro-abortion advocates threatened, ‘a night of rage’ following the decision.



On June 25, LAPD Chief Michael Moore issued the following statement in response to the threats of violence:



“The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is working closely with our federal, state, and local partners to assess and identify potential threats related to this group and any other groups that may hurt the public.”



President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, who both identify as Catholic, publicly rebuked the Supreme Court’s decision.



Biden promised that Roe v. Wade, “Will be on the ballot in November.”



Former Planned Parenthood employee turned pro-life advocate, Abby Johnson said, “This was a long time coming.”



The January 22, 1973, case of Roe v. Wade was over an unwed pregnant woman by the name of Norma McCovey (Roe) who inquired about an abortion but eventually chose not to have one. McCovey later became a pro-life speaker. The Appellant was Texas District Attorney Henry Wade.





