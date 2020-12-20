UNITED STATES−In a 6-3 Supreme Court ruling on Friday, December 18, SCOTUS rejected a lawsuit challenging President Trump’s decision not to include illegal immigrants being counted in the 2020 U.S. Census.

The court reportedly found no legal standing for the case led by the State of New York, an immigrant rights group, and later joined by Wisconsin Democrats.

The Trump administration will not be required to include millions of people who are not U.S. citizens in the U.S. Census.

The following statements were made by SCOTUS regarding the ruling.

“At present, this case is riddled with contingencies and speculation that impede judicial review. The President, to be sure, has made clear his desire to exclude aliens without lawful status from the apportionment base.”

“But the President qualified his directive by providing that the Secretary should gather information ‘to the extent practicable’ and that aliens should be excluded ‘to the extent feasible,” they added.

“Consistent with our determination that standing has not been shown and that the case is not ripe, we express no view on the merits of the constitutional and related statutory claims presented. We hold only that they are not suitable for adjudication at this time,” the court said.

The following statements are from Section 3 of President Trump’s July 21

Memorandum excluding those who are not U.S. Citizens from the U.S. Census.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/memorandum-excluding-illegal-aliens-apportionment-base-following-2020-census/

Sec. 3. Excluding Illegal Aliens from the Apportionment Base. In preparing his report to the President under section 141(b) of title 13, United States Code, the Secretary shall take all appropriate action, consistent with the Constitution and other applicable law, to provide information permitting the President, to the extent practicable, to exercise the President’s discretion to carry out the policy set forth in section 2 of this memorandum. The Secretary shall also include in that report information tabulated according to the methodology set forth in Final 2020 Census Residence Criteria and Residence Situations, 83 Fed. Reg. 5525 (Feb. 8, 2018).

Following the President’s Memorandum, the Democrat party started a coalition with members from New York and Wisconsin who filed a lawsuit against President Trump’s attempts to exclude illegal aliens from the Census.

According to a September 13, post from the Kenosha County Democratic party’s Facebook page, Attorney General of Wisconsin, Josh Kaul, suggested President Trump was attempting to “rig” the U.S. Census by not including illegal aliens.

“A three-judge panel has unanimously concluded that President Donald Trump’s effort to rig the Census by changing who is included in the apportionment base violates the law. I will continue standing up to attempts by the Trump administration to undermine a fair Census,” said Kaul.

President Trump’s first campaign promise was to make America safe again. He has been adamant throughout his Presidency that immigrants are welcome in the U.S. if they enter through the proper channels. The border wall and other efforts to keep illegals out of the country has been fought by the Democrat party.

President Trump has kept his campaign promise.