MALIBU—The city of Malibu is hosting a free outdoor screening of “21 Miles in Malibu,” the documentary produced by Malibu resident Michel Shane, exploring the safety issue on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Friday, May 19, at 7: 30 p.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park.

According to the city of Malibu website, the event will start with a community discussion about PCH safety, before the screening begins after sunset. The film is a hybrid of personal stories of loss, the history of a loved place, and a cautionary tale of government indifference and citizen activism. The story highlights the Shane family, who lost their 13-year-old daughter Emily Shane in 2010, who was struck by a motorist while walking along Pacific Coast Highway.

The film by Shane Gang Pictures and the directors of “Enormous: The George Story” and the executive producer of “I, Robot,” and “Catch Me If You Can” is intended for audiences 16 years old and older.

The event is free to attend, and tickets are not required. Malibu Bluffs Park is located at 24250 PCH at Malibu Canyon Road. Picnics, blankets, and chairs are welcome. No BBQs or alcohol allowed.

For more details about the screening, visit the city of Malibu website. For information about the film and the project, visit www.21milesinmalibu.com or follow @21milesinmalibu on Instagram.