CALIFORNIA—The last two days brought temperatures in the upper 90s across the state of California. Thursday June 11, temperatures began to decline along the coastline.

The National Weather Service reported that temperatures were to drop anywhere from 10 to 15 degrees. The drop in temperature was due to a strong sea breeze.

The San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys were expected to still be in the 90s.

The hottest temperature was seen in Lanchester with an average high of 97 degrees. The coolest temperature was seen in Avalon on Mt. Wilson at 76 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in certain areas are expected to drop even more on Friday June 12. The decline in temperature for tomorrow is expected to be by at least 10 degrees.

Although the temperatures are lower than what has been seen the last two days, these temperatures are still above normal. According to weather spark, the average temperature for the state of California around this time is anywhere from 85 degrees to 93 degrees.

This heat wave swept across the California area in mid-May.

According to the State of California Department of Industrial Relations, there are some ways to prevent heat illnesses. On their website, they recommend the following: train employees that may have to work in the heat, drink plenty of water, plan ahead and make sure you have shade available.

One illness that is common in this type of heat is a heat stroke. Heat strokes are caused when the body’s temperature regulating mechanism fails do to excessive temperatures.