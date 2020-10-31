HOLLYWOOD—Sean Connery, the Scottish actor who is credited as the original James Bond and known for his famous phrase ‘The name’s Bond… James Bond,’ passed away Saturday. October 31.

Connery born on August 25, 1930. His passing was announced on the actor’s website. The public was informed that the he died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family. He was 90 years old.

He was famous for his roles in films like Dr. No in 1962, From Russia With Love, Gold finger, Thundeball, You only live Twice And Diamonds are Forever.

Celebrities and fans took to social media to express their condolences to the actor.

Fellow James Bond actor and friend Roger Moore offered his condolences via social media and said, “How infinitely sad to hear the news Sir Sean Connery has passed away.”

The actors fan page was filled with condolences from mourning fans like Morgan Day who said, “So sad, a true great who blessed us with his fantastic ability on screen🍸enjoy one shaken not stirred you’ve earned it!”

While another fan Mic Eaton wrote, “Very talented Actor, so sad, you shall be missed around the world, Rest In Peace.”

Connery was bestowed with various honors and awards throughout his life. He received the Fellowship Award, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts highest honor in 1998.

U.S president Bill Clinton honored Connery at the Kennedy Center Honors program in 1999, the program recognizes the nation’s outstanding performers from the world of the arts.

On July 5, 2000, Queen Elizabeth II knighted Connery. In January 2001, Connery won the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Sir Sean Connery was married and divorced to Australian actress Diane Cilento and has a son Jason Connery from the marriage. He later married Micheline Roquebrune.