MID-CITY— An incident of a home invasion robbery involving two armed suspects was reported at 6260 W 3rd Street on Sunday, May 29.

At 3:46 p.m, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to an unconfirmed report of a group of four suspects armed with guns, breaking into a residence, Citizen reported.

By 4:29 p.m, police searched for two men who “brandished” at least one handgun during a home robbery where cash, jewelry and car keys were stolen.

There is no additional detail at this time. Canyon News will be updating information on this incident as it comes in.