HOLLYWOOD HILLS—An attempted strong-armed robbery occurred at 5007 West Sunset Boulevard, near Kaiser Permanente, on Thursday, May 25. Canyon News spoke with Los Angeles Police Department’s Officer Moore who confirmed that authorities are still searching for the suspect.

According to Officer Moore, at 6:33 a.m. a crime broadcast was sent out that a suspect – described as a Black male, 35-40 years old, black hair and brown eyes, wearing a beige hooded sweatshirt and black pants. The suspect attempted to rob an undisclosed victim. The suspect was last seen on foot heading westbound on Sunset Boulevard.

No weapon was used during the incident.

Personnel with the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at the scene to render aid to the victim. There are no details as to whether they transported the victim to the hospital to be treated for any injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact LAPD Hollywood Station at (213) 972-2971.