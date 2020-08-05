AMERICA — The Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in a CHOP zone shooting on June 20. The incident left a 19-year-old man dead and another 33-years-old man in critical condition.

In an August 4 statement, Police shared pictures from surveillance footage of the individuals Seattle police say are persons of interest.

The CHOP (“Capitol Hill Organized Protest”) zone had been occupied for more than three weeks. On July 1, Seattle police dismantled the occupied zone that took up six city blocks and encompassed Cal Anderson Park.

Police received reports of gunfire near the park on June 20 at around 2:30 a.m.

After the incident, the 33-year-old man survived his injuries and, according to Seattle police, “later made several statements online and to a media outlet, indicating he was attacked and shot following a dispute with a group of people outside the CHOP.”

With an investigation following the incident, detectives from SPD Homicide and Bias Crimes Detectives found that some of the man’s public statements “did not align with details they gathered from evidence found at the scene.”

Police also said that the investigation was able to confirm that “the victim was with a group of people just before he was shot.”

“Investigators were able to gather video from the scene and are asking for help identifying the persons of interest in the investigation of the shooting,” SPD said. “They may be associated with a grey or silver Jeep Wrangler.”

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.