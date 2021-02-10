UNITED STATES—On Tuesday, February 9, the first day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald J. Trump began where U.S. Senators voted 56-44 that the impeachment of Trump is constitutional. Senators also passed with a vote of 89-11, a resolution on the timeline. The trial was scheduled to come to a halt on Friday at the request of Trump’s attorney, David Schoen.

The trial would be in recess from February 12 at sunset through Saturday, February 13, in observance of the Jewish Sabbath. Schoen is an Orthodox Jew. Working on the Sabbath is not permitted in the Jewish faith. On February 8, Schoen retracted his request in the interest of bringing, “a conclusion for all those involved.”

The trial was led by Senator Patrick Leahy, 80, a Democrat from Vermont. Senator Jamie Raskin of Maryland commenced opening arguments against Trump for the Democratic party. Senator Raskin showed a spliced video of former President Trump telling an crowd at the Save America rally just before the riots transpired.

Video depicted former President Trump saying, “We have to get out there and fight.” Parts of the video where Trump said “To march peacefully and patriotically to let your voices be heard” was removed.

Republican Senators argued that to impeach a former President, who is now a private citizen is unconstitutional. Schoen called the attempts to impeach Trump, was part of “A four-year lust for impeachment.”

Senator Ted Cruz was the first to vote no. Senators Josh Hawley, Ron Johnson, Mike Lee, Roger Marshall, Rand Paul, Marco Rubio, Rick Scott, Tim Scott, Tommy Tuberville and Bill Haggerty all voted no.

The United States Constitution provides that the House of Representatives “shall have the sole Power of Impeachment” ( Article I, section 2 ) and that “the Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments…[but] no person shall be convicted without the Concurrence of two-thirds of the Members present” ( Article I, section 3 ), states the U.S. Senate website.

The president, vice president, and all civil Officers of the United States are subject to impeachment.