UNITED STATES—On July 22, the Secret Service Director, Kim Cheatle resigned following her testimony in front of the House Oversight Committee. Cheatle was interrogated for approximately four hours.



According to U.S. Senator, Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) who spoke on FM 105.5 J.T. In the Morning, Cheatle showed no remorse over the assassination attempt of Donald J. Trump. Members of Congress asked very simple questions of her, and the majority of them were answered with the same response, “This is an ongoing investigation by the FBI.”



The questions were not anything she could not answer. In an audio release of some of the questioning, you could hear the frustration in the voices of the State Representatives asking the questions. “You’ve had nine days to think about this,” one congressman said. She just repeated the same response.



Cheatle wasn’t present at the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. As the Director of the U.S. Secret Service, securing a rally for a former sitting President would be of the utmost importance. Yet, Cheatle sounded nonchalant in her responses to Congress.



She wasn’t there and had never been there. She did not assign enough personnel. There was no assigned to the nearby buildings during the rally. It is important to note that the Secret Service Agents that fled to Trump’s when he was shot, and took out the sniper, did an excellent job.



If Cheatle had done her job, none of this would have happened.



Rep. Eli Crane (R–AZ) is a former Navy Seal who went to the site where the assassination took place, and climbed onto the roof that then-Director Cheatle said was too steep for her officers. Crane relayed to reporters, as this, was in his skillset. He would have set up on this rooftop.



“Had Secret Service or anybody had sniper teams up there, this guy wouldn’t have made it five feet up this roof,” Crane stated.



Crooks not only made it to a rooftop 1000 yards away, he brought in a range finder with him, an AR-15, and had bomb equipment in his car nearby. The assailant’s search history on his computer revealed searches of others who gained fame through shooting and killing others.



Reports indicate that Crooks’s father called the police forewarning them that he thought his son left the house with his AR-15, as it was missing. A few agents spotted Crooks and called him in as a person of interest, but no one took him down until he fired off at least 8 rounds.



Thomas Matthew Crooks, the small 20-year-old man who shot President Trump, shot and killed Veteran firefighter, Corey Comperatore who died in front of and while protecting his family.



Crooks also shot and seriously injured Marine Veteran, David Dutch, and James Compenhaver, 74. Compenhaver’s family sent a letter to PR Newswire requesting privacy.



… ”At this time, the Copenhaver family kindly requests that friends, the public, and the media respect the family’s privacy and allow Jim to recover from the life-altering injuries he sustained on July 13, 2024…”



The truth is that Kimberly Cheatle may not have been qualified for the job. Cheatle was reportedly part of Biden’s security detail when served as Vice President in the Obama Administration. She was working as Senior Director of Global Security for PepsiCo when Biden hired her in September 2022.



Joe Biden started his Presidency with a promise that he’d choose a black woman as his VP pick, and he did. The Biden Administration prided themselves in having the most diverse Cabinet in history.



If someone called Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Karrine Jean-Pierre, Ned Price, Dr. Rachel Levine, or Cheatle a DEI (Diverse, Equity and Inclusion) hire, they take offense. No offense is meant, and none should be taken. As he prepares his exit as President, Biden still speaks openly and publicly about having the most diverse Administration and hiring the first black woman.



His words have been said to be more offensive than the term, DEI hire. If one is truly hiring the best person for the job, what difference does it make what color they are?



Trump had one of the most intelligent people in the world appointed as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development working with the neighborhoods he grew up in. Dr. Ben Carson was perfect for the job.



His VP picks included Vivek Ramaswamy, Byron Donalds, Tim Scott, and Doug Burgum. He chose J.D. Vance, who too knows what it’s like to be poor and like Dr. Ben Carson, he faced adversity and won. The people on Trump’s list were not DEI picks. They were all well respected in their fields, were qualified for the job, and more than likely will find a place in Trump’s Cabinet.



