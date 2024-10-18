HOLLYWOOD—Things are absolutely shifting and dynamics are opening up in a major way on “General Hospital.” I had been trying to figure out for weeks how in the hell the writers planned to get Sonny Corinthos and Alexis Davis out of this mess involving federal agent John ‘Jagger’ Cates. Looks like a gun no one expected is the key.

Yes, a mysterious box with a weapon matching the one used to killed Cates showed up at the Port Charles Police Department right before Sonny was about to confess to an actual murder he did commit. So, who dropped off the box? I at first suspected Jason, but that seems too obvious, which raises the notion, who else would consider making such a move. Oh, I know, Jack Brennan! Why? He wants to utilize Carly and Jason for major leverage for whatever he has cooked up.

Carly was tipped off by Felicia of all people that she was being tailed by a PI, one that was hired by Martin in his goal of pointing the finger at Carly as the loose end in Sonny’s alibi. Hmm, I wonder how Sonny will feel about the guy he hired to defend Alexis placing Carly’s freedom at risk. Let’s say; not good.

Now that Alexis is free from the slammer, it looks like heartache is headed in her direction because the audience is well aware that Kelly Monaco will be vacating the role of Sam McCall after more than 20 plus years on the soap opera. This will indeed be a devastating loss and I’m trying to figure out if Sam’s death will be epic or something that will leave fans heartbroken.

Alexis is about to deal with a similar loss as Sonny, Carly and Ava Jerome. Speaking of Ava, she is Sam’s aunt so it will be interesting to see how she offers sympathies to the woman who considered her a mortal enemy after causing her to initially lose her law license and being responsible for Kristina falling out a window at the Metro Court and losing her baby in the process.

I still cannot believe that Portia managed to spill to Ava that she was responsible for tampering with Heather Webber’s test results. Yes, Portia’s dark side emerged and she has been exposed by Brad of all people. No matter how many chances Brad gets, he just proves he is as slimy as he has always been. Even after spending time in prison for a baby swap Brady always teeters to doing things that best benefit him. He blackmailed Portia who was none too pleased at all.

Why do I get the sneaky suspicion that we could finally see Brad taken out once and for all? I mean Lucas is back in town and he’s not looking to rekindle his romance with Brad anytime soon. The Ava and Lucas moment was interesting and makes me wonder if something bigger is headed our way with the character. I totally forgot Sam and Lucas are brother and sister so her loss is about to hit him in a major way. My gut is telling me Sam is Lulu’s donor match it is the only thing that makes logical sense, but if Sam dies as a result of a complication during the transplant that is going to be a massive bummer in my opinion.

It was a treat seeing Jonathan Jackson and Genie Francis reunite as Lucky and Laura Spencer. Yes, these icons are back together on the screen, as Lucky was indeed spiraling after we discovered that he is not a donor match for his sister. He trashed Bobbie’s and Josslyn was forced to clean up the mess. Has the viewers spotted that Dex and Kristina are getting closer and closer by the minute. Yes, it is indeed looking like Dex and Kristina are going to become an item in the very near future and I’m all for it.

It feels like the writers have no clue what they want to do with Josslyn and Trina at the moment, and Gio has taken a back seat to the drama for the time being. Chase and Brook Lynn as I stated, they’re boring me now that they’re a married couple. Inject some drama into their lives, like a past lover for Chase. The guy is too perfect as a character, and it’s time to see a few flaws if I have to be honest. Jason and Anna, what’s up with that kiss they shared. It was something I didn’t expect, and to be honest, that is a romance I’m not looking to see.

Drew might be in a trap sooner or later now that Ned knows he kissed Willow. Yes, Ned is going to utilize that to his advantage, even if you think he won’t. Ned has hired that same PI that Martin used to prove that Drew and Willow are up to no good. Curtis and Ric are bumping heads as it pertains to Heather Webber who might soon get released from prison on a stupid poisoning being responsible for her antics. Sorry, I just can’t buy that claim. This woman murdered a lot of people; she’s a threat to society plain and simple, and the thought of her getting away with murder just baffles my brain.