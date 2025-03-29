HOLLYWOOD—I should be talking about “The Bold and the Beautiful,” but I am tired. That soap is really dried up at this point in my opinion and until they kick into gear a storyline or narrative worth chatting about, I am not talking about it. We’re going to redirect our attention to “The Young and the Restless” for now. Well, we now know, something I expected quite some time ago when we had those twins Martin and Alan.

Alan wasn’t the one who fell to his death on that balcony in Paris, it was Martin, the good twin, so Alan has been parading as his brother for months and churned up a serious relationship with Traci that is about to blow up in her face in the worst possible way. More and more hints are appearing for Traci, that it has become hard for her to ignore, especially the fact that Alan is now about to take on therapy sessions with Sharon after her ordeal, with Phyllis.

Jack is about to have his world turned upside down with Traci’s reveal, and I know the writers are not about to drop such a bomb without so much more chaos heading our way. The alarm on Alan’s phone is all the evidence Traci needs to prove who she thinks she is in love with is not that person she thinks she loves.

It is apparent that Phyllis and Billy might become an item again or at least have a tryst because she is in his orbit fully now, and Billy is doing his best to be by her side. At the same time, he’s juggling his relationship with Sally and keeping secrets about a possible partnership with Aristotle Dumas. If that name sounds familiar, that is the billionaire that is allowing Damian to run his businesses. This elusive figure it seems is about to make his presence known in Genoa City.

Why? He’s been talking about quite a bit, not to mention, Victor Newman of all people knows the guy or at least he has done business with them, but has never seen his face. It is amazing when you have a character so elusive that everyone is clamoring to get information on them. This is vital because with Lily, Devon, Nate, Holden and Audra all part of this narrative, their lives are going to be impacted.

It is also important because Dumas personally reached out to speak to Billy, so does this guy want to take down the great Victor Newman? That would be an interesting twist in the story because Victor has never gone toe-to-toe with a titan as powerful and rich as him, so for him to have an equal adversary would be quite fascinating to witness.

There is also a possibility that Phyllis and Nick could become an item again, but I feel that it’s more likely we see Nick reunited with Sharon. After everything Sharon has endured and with Nick by her side throughout it all, it’s time for these lovebirds who are destined to be together to find themselves back to one another.

Kyle and Claire FINALLY took their relationship to the next level and are living in beautiful bliss. This might not be the news that Summer wants to hear, as it is apparent she wants Kyle back and is willing to do anything to make that happen, even using Harrison and interrupting any alone time to cozy up to Kyle in the process. Chelsea and Adam are indeed giving their love affair another chance, and to be honest as a viewer I don’t care. Yes, they have chemistry, but I don’t think their narrative is that important on the soap opera currently.

My biggest hook is this Aristotle Dumas character. Is he headed to Genoa City, is he someone we’ve seen before and what is his ultimate agenda? Yes, “Y&R” fans we want answers.