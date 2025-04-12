HOLLYWOOD—I really cannot wait until the truth about Ted Richardson’s tryst is exposed on “Beyond the Gates.” Nicole Dupree-Richardson thinks she has the perfect little life, but it’s apparent Nicole doesn’t know her husband as well as she thinks. This woman has been prim and proper since the soap opera premiered and I’m ready to see her unleash a bit of rage and drama.

We’ve seen it from Dani, Nicole’s younger sister, but not Nicole. I know actress Daphnee Duplaix is going to knock it out the park, when she discovers Ted slept with the woman who tried to jump off a roof, not to mention they share a child, the woman who has been masquerading as her assistant.

Talk about worlds being blown apart. Leslie is just bonkers. Not only did she already try to kill Laura, but she also just snuck into the hospital and drugged her to ensure Eva maintains her job with Ted and Nicole a bit longer. The problem is Eva has no idea how wicked her mother truly is, and that is going to be a bit difficult for Eva to come to terms with. Ted is showing that dark side more and more, as he followed Leslie to her apartment.

Ted you were within striking distance of that photo of Leslie and Eva, yeah, it would have been a shocker, but Eva almost got busted, but she stepped out just at the right time before exposure. He paid Leslie $50k, and she thought that was going to get this nutcase to leave town? Ted is a bit gullible because Leslie has hinted more times than I can count about having that abortion. It should have been a sign that she did NOT have that abortion. Ted hasn’t connected those dots, but others have.

I cannot wait to see how Leslie’s pals react to finding out what she has done to Laura. Yeah, that is going to be a stunning turn of events. And damn, it just hit me that woman who works for Nicole, knows Eva and Leslie, the fact that she hasn’t spilled that tea is beyond fascinating to me.

I want to talk about that other secret involving Martin. It has something to deal with a car, and I feel like it is a hit-and-run, that Bill, Anita and Vernon are all aware of. Did he kill someone? We don’t really know, but after being teased for over six weeks, I need more. Martin just seems rageful all the damn time. Jeez, no wonder Smitty wants to go back to writing because being around a guy that angry all the time, will drive you nuts. Hell, he is just trying to comfort his husband and get to the root of these nightmares that are so triggering.

Smitty is onto some serious scoop involving their son who is being bullied at school but keeping it quiet. It is so obvious Smitty and Martin know something is up, hell even their grandparent’s sense something is off. Usher in Martin spilling that the secret is haunting him and Vernon pointing out that is even more reason he should NOT be running for President of the United States. I must agree. If you murdered somebody, that is a secret that is bound to come out. To be honest, I’m kind of worried about Nicole. When she learns Ted cheated, had a child and her son was involved in a murder, her world is going to blow in more ways than I can imagine and as a psychiatrist I don’t know if she’ll be able to handle it all.

Andre and Ashley have fiery chemistry. Ashley is really trying to contain it, but the moment those two kiss it’s going to be over. At least Derek is aware that Andre might have a torch for his girlfriend, just as it appears he might become friendly with Hayley who is looking for anyone to be an ally. I was pleased to see some range from Chelsea as it pertained to her father, mother and Hayley. She seemed like a people pleaser at first, but that is not the case, and upon telling her mom the truth about her purse line things are really firing for this feisty one.

That brings us to this massive battle between Bill and Naomi. Two lawyers going toe-to-toe with Bill trying a few underhanded tricks that have gotten under Naomi’s skin. So much to the point that she retaliated, and Bill had an episode. At first, I was thinking a heart attack, but it feels like Bill may have been dealing with some potential symptoms of a stroke. That shaking hand was not good, and I since Bill will encounter a new health crisis that changes everything with his daughters and maybe Dani.

Yes, Dani has this hope of getting back together with Bill and I wish that she would let that go. Dani, Bill has moved on and it’s time for you to do the same thing. They shared a kiss, as they got caught up in the moment, Hayley doesn’t know that, but trust Dani will indeed drop that tea the moment Hayley pushes her buttons, and with Samantha looking like the perfect protégé for Dani now that Chelsea has stepped back expect some drama between Dani, Martin, Smitty and perhaps Nicole and Chelsea as well. Fun stuff is erupting on “Beyond the Gates.”