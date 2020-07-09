CALIFORNIA— The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Officer reported Umeir Corniche Hawkins 38, a security officer at a market in Gardena, was charged on July 8 with murder, due to a fight that occurred after a shopper was not wearing a facial mask.

Hawkins faces one count each of possession of a handgun and murder by a felon. Mr. Hawkins’s wife, Sabrina Carter 51, was with Hawkins during the incident and was charged with one count of possession of a handgun by a felon.

The felony report stated that Hawkins and Carter were convicted in 2013 for assault employing force with intentions of producing great bodily injury. Both pleaded not guilty to the charges and have been scheduled to return to court on July 10 in Department 8 in the Torrance Branch of the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The incident took place after Jerry Lewis, 50, went to the market on July 5 without wearing a facial mask. Mr. Lewis argued with Hawkins, and soon after, left the store but returned and allegedly got into a fight with Hawkins, who shot the victim as he proceeded to exit the market prosecutors said.

Bail has been set for Hawkins at $1 million and $35,000 for Carter. Carter faces three years in prison and Hawkins will face a possible maximum sentence of 50 years to life in state prison

The case is under investigation by the Gardena Police Department.