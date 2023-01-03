UNITED STATES—On Wednesday, December 28, the Select Committee formally withdrew the subpoena issued for documentation and testimony for Former President Donald Trump. Bennie Thompson, who serves as Chairman of the Select Committee sent a letter to Trump’s attorney, David Warrington, noting the subpoena was being withdrawn because it was no longer relevant.

“As you may know the Select Committee has concluded its hearings, released its final report, and will very soon reach its end. In light of the imminent end of our investigation, the Select Committee can no longer pursue specific information covered by the subpoena. Therefore, through this letter, I hereby formally withdraw the subpoena issued to former President Trump, and notify you that he is no longer obligated to comply or produce records in response to a said subpoena,” Thompson wrote.

Reports indicate the original documentation requested included correspondence between the-sitting President and members of Congress. Trump’s attorneys called the request, “overly broad,” and “an infringement on Trump’s First Amendment rights.”



The Select Committee initially subpoenaed Trump in October for both documentation and testimony regarding January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump responded by filing suit against the committee to have the subpoena blocked.

Member of the Committee include: Chairman Thompson, Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Adam Schiff (D-CA), Pete Aguilar (D-CA), Stephanie Murphy (D-FL), Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Elaine Luria (D-Va), and Liz Cheney (R-WY), and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL). The committee was attempting to prove that Trump was the cause of the January 6, 2021 attack.

Trump relayed on his social media platform, Truth Social that the subpoena was probably withdrawn, “Because they knew I did nothing wrong, or they were about to lose in court.”



The former President has been investigated since he announced announce his candidacy for President of the United States in 2016, while walking down the escalator in New York. He was impeached twice by the United States Congress during his presidency.