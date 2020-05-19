STUDIO CITY— Selma Blair and longtime boyfriend, Ron Carlson, kiss while wearing face masks on Sunday morning, May 10.

The Cruel Intentions star, was spotted with her partner in Studio City while going on a caffeine run. The pair waited for their drinks with their arms around each other. The mom-of-one was wearing black sweatpants which had the words “BEEN THERE!” running down one pant leg, with a tucked in athletic backless, gray tank top, putty-colored Birkenstock sandals on her feet, and completed her ensemble with a black face mask and amber aviator sunglasses.

It was also noted that she was not seen wearing leg braces, which she has been spotted using on the streets, as well on Instagram, to improve her walking ability.

Her partner, the novelist, Ron Carlson, was sporting jeans and a white Henley top, Adidas trainers completing his day look in a bright orange baseball cap and black sunglasses. He wore a white TheraMask face mask.

Ron went to play-kiss Selma through their face coverings, outside the Alfred coffee shop where the couple waited.