SACRAMENTO—On Monday, May 19, at approximately 1:00 p.m., Senator Sabrina Cervantes, 37, (D-CA) was involved a crash near the state Capitol. At 1:30 p.m., Cervantes was transported to an area hospital via a private vehicle. Senator Cervantes was expected on the floor of the state legislature in less than an hour.

Officers returned to the hospital determined that the Senator showed signs of intoxication and cited her with a DUI. Cervantes refutes those claims.



Multiple reports indicate that Senator Cervantes is insistent that the police reports are wrong, and that she was “falsely accused of driving under the influence,” and “accosted by police.” Reports indicate that she provided redacted records.



“They show conclusively that I had no alcohol in my system,” and “I was accosted by Sacramento Police Department officers,” and involuntarily detained,” [At the hospital].



She did not receive a ticket in the car accident as nearby surveillance footage showed that Cervantes was not at fault for the crash.



On Wednesday, May 21, the Sacramento Police Department spokesman, Anthony Gamble confirmed that Cervantes was cited under the California statue that prohibits driving under the influence of any drug including prescription and over-the-counter medications.



According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s office, prosecutors will not file charges until they have the toxicology report results.



Sabrina Cervantes was elected Senator of California’s 31st District in November 2024. She is the immediate past Chair of the California Latino Legislative Caucus. She was elected to the Assembly in 2016, and is the mother of triplets.