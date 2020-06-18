HOLLYWOOD─Are original films better than sequels? Here are some of the most horrid sequels ever made; Let’s start with “Mean Girls 2,” it has to be the worst sequel ever. It’s extremely poorly written, the dialogue is appalling. The sequel has nothing to do with the original story and is a reboot with horrible characters. The main character is so-over the top edgy that she’s screaming. The original movie has a great message and the sequel just fails.

Another chick flick was “Legally Blonde 2,” it was another horror. The storyline was bad, the writing was also failing, and it missed the quirkiness of the first movie. They just keep getting worse, with “Bigger, Fatter, Liar!” The original “Big Fat Liar,” was such an iconic movie of the ‘OOs. Amanda Bynes and Frankie Muniz, just superb together, it worked. Iconic! The sequel never even came close. Who could forget John Travolta in “Grease?” The sequel “Grease 2” just horrible, and the songs were not great. The fact that the only original cast member in the movie was Frenchy made no sense at all to me. One of my favorite actresses, Nia Vardalos was in both movies. The sequel “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2,” was awful. Nothing like the original, boring plot, no point.

When you have more than one sequel it better be great. Take “The Hangover,” the sequels were just unappealing. To have the random setting in Thailand. When you make an excellent movie, leave it alone. Come on, know when you made a good thing and leave it at that. “The Matrix” sequels. Granted the first one was ended on a cliffhanger, but sometimes you have to leave a standalone movie memorable. The sequels had no rewatch value. Yes, we all love “Home Alone,” but five, I believe. The first one was and is iconic, why create havoc with four more. “The Despicable Me,” sequels just went downhill. The first one had character development and was adorable. “The Divergent” sequels, should have kept it with the original.

The iconic film “The Godfather;” the first film was simply amazing. The first two are individually great films. In the third, the incest storyline between Vincent and Mary is a major disturbing turnoff as well as Michael being concerned for his daughter’s safety rather than, oh my, being first cousins. The pope/Vatican bank subplot was awful. Coppola, while I love his work, did the third film because he needed the money for his vineyard, (amazing wine by the way) they shorted us on a better story between Tom and Michael. Of course, Marlon Brando was superb in his performance in “The Godfather.”

Who could forget, the 45th Academy Awards in March 27, 1973, when Marlon Brandon won the Best Actor award for his performance in “The Godfather.” He was the favorite to win, Brando however boycotted the ceremony in protest of Hollywood’s portrayal of Native Americans and to draw attention to the standoff at Wounded Knee. He sent a little-known actress Sacheen Littlefeather, in his place. When she declined the Oscar in his behalf, the audience began to boo. She looked down and said, “Excuse me.”

While others began to clap .Brando, whose portrayal of Vito Corleone was epic as a ruthless, violent criminal, who loved and protected the family by any means necessary. It’s the warmth of his humanity that makes him indestructible- a paradox shaped by Brando’s remarkable performance. The film grossed nearly $135 million nationwide and is heralded as one of the greatest films of all time.

