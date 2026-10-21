WOODLAND HILLS—On Tuesday, October 20, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division announced the arrest of five suspects believed to be responsible for a series of residential burglaries in the City and County of Los Angeles.

The LAPD reported in February 2026, a string of residential burglaries occurred in the areas of Tarzana and Woodland Hills. During these incidents, the suspects forced entry into the residences by smashing open the rear sliding glass doors.

Once inside the homes, the suspects ransacked the residences, taking jewelry, designer purses, glasses and clothing. Robbery-Homicide Division identified and arrested Manuel Nava and Michael Lewis. The subsequent investigation linked Manuel Nava, 21, of Hawthorne, Brett Baily, 18, of Los Angeles, Elijah Smith, 18, of Los Angeles, and Tonice Davis, 32, of Los Angeles to burglaries in Downey.

•Manuel Nava – Booking No. 7332019, Charge: 459 PC – Burglary, Bail: $165,000.

•Michael Lewis, 22 years old, of Inglewood, CA – Booking No. 7340910, Charge: 459(a) PC – Burglary, Bail: $150,000.

•Brett Bailey – Booking No. 7303328, Charge: 459 PC – Attempt Burglary, Bail: $50,000.

•Elijah Smith – Booking No. 7303318, Charge: 459 PC – Attempt Burglary, Bail: $90,000.

•Tonice Davis – Booking No. 7303308, Charge: 459 PC – Attempt Burglary, Bail: $90,000.

During the service of search and arrest warrants, detectives from Robbery-Homicide Division seized evidence related to these crimes, including hand-held radios, masks, gloves, Wi-Fi jammers, two vehicles and a cache of weapons and ammunition.

Detectives are releasing the suspects’ booking photos because investigators believe they are responsible for additional, unreported burglaries.

Authorities believe the suspects are responsible for additional, unreported burglaries. They are asking anyone who has been victimized to contact them immediately.

Anyone who has been a victim or has details about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Mrakich and Detective Ortega at (213) 486-6840 or email RHDTIPLINE@LAPD.ONLINE. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.