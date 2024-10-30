WOODLAND HILLS—On Tuesday, October 29, the Los Angeles Police Department reported that several serial follow away robbery suspects have been arrested.

The LAPD reported on September 19, a robbery occurred in the 23000 block of Mulholland Drive in Woodland Hills. The suspects followed and confronted the victim in a parking lot.

Two suspects punched the victim which knocked him to the ground and then pinned the victim to the ground and forcibly removed his jewelry before fleeing in a black BMW sedan. On October 23, a robbery occurred in the 21000 block of Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills. The victim was followed to a local business when a black BMW sedan drove up to him. Two rear passengers exited armed with handguns. The suspects stripped the victim of his jewelry and fled in the BMW.

During the investigation, detectives from Robbery-Homicide Division identified Chazon Brown, 28, from Los Angeles, Isaiah Moore, 32, from Fresno, and Nhazel Warren, 19, from Los Angeles, as the persons responsible for the robberies.

On October 24, search and arrest warrants were served which resulted in the arrest of both Brown and Moore as well as the seizure of numerous items of evidence, including two semi-automatic pistols. Warren was arrested that evening in Long Beach.

All three suspects were arrested for 211 PC-Armed Robbery and booked into an LAPD jail facility with their bail all set at $1 million.

During these crimes, Warren was wearing a GPS ankle monitor placed on him by the Los Angeles County Probation Pre-Trial Services following his arrests in two separate unrelated felony cases that occurred in July and August 2024. On October 29, Warren posted bond for a third time and was released.

Based on evidence collected in this case, investigators believe these three individuals are prolific robbery suspects, responsible for other robberies. Investigators believe there are many other victims who have yet to be identified. Photographs of the suspects are being released to identify and speak with additional victims.

Anyone who has been a victim or has details about this investigation is asked to contact Detectives Mrakich and Delph at (213) 486-6840 or email rhdtipline@lapd.online. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.