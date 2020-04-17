HOLLYWOOD- Detectives arrested Raj Weaver-Bey on Thursday, April 9 after an investigation linking him to a string of identity theft crimes. When he was detained, the suspect had two bank ATM cards and several fraudulent checks.

Both owners of the cards told detectives they had recently been victims of identity theft and theft by use of an access card. One of the victims further stated an unknown suspect had deposited fake checks into her account and immediately withdrew cash before the checks cleared, causing a negative account balance.

Weaver-Bey’s ex partner told police that he stole her ATM card after obtaining the PIN without the her knowledge. According to financial records, the suspect used the card to purchase laptop computers and money orders without the victim’s permission. Weaver-Bey was convicted of a similar crime in Santa Barbara in 2018.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call Hollywood Burglary Detective, Brian Richardson, at (213) 972-2929, or via email at 36402@lapd.online. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.