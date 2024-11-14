CALIFORNIA—On Wednesday, November 13, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Area Sex Crimes Detectives reported that a serial rapist has been arrested.

The LAPD reported on October 3, a victim reported that she was raped inside a tent in the area of 1st Street and Judge John Aiso Street. On October 10, detectives were in the same area conducting follow-up investigations when they located an individual matching the description who was later identified as the suspect.

A second victim came forward and reported that she was also raped by the same suspect in a tent in the area of 1st Street and Judge John Aiso Street on October 9. The suspect was subsequently arrested for 261(A)(1) PC – Rape.

During the investigation, detectives became aware of three previous sexual assault investigations identifying the same suspect.

He has been identified as Kenneth Alan Woolfolk, 37, a transient resident of Los Angeles. He is described as a Black male standing 5 feet and 4 inches tall. He weighs 160 pounds.

He is bald and has brown eyes. His Booking No. is 6903123, and his bail was set at $100,000.