WESTWOOD— On October 10 approximately 12:30 A.M. reports of a one vehicle crash involving five teens on Pond Street near Martingale occurred. Westwood police and fire department were dispatched and responded to the emergency.

Arriving at the scene was one vehicle that had went off the road and was impaled on a tree. Preliminary investigation revels the car appeared to cross over the center line of Pond Street, strike the curd, and became airborne, which then crashed in a utility pole shattering and severing it in half stated in press release.

After the impact of the utility pole the front end of the car came to a halt after striking a near by tree.

There were five Westwood residents all teenagers inside the vehicle at the time of the accident. Four of the five teenagers were wearing there seat belts and sustained minor injuries during crash while one passenger in the back seat was not wearing a seat belt and was seriously injured.

Update has been as reported that all passengers were sent to hospital for treatment and all have been released except the unbelted back seat passenger, who was hospitalized at the Boston area hospital in serious condition.

Currently this investigation is still ongoing and is being foreseen by Westwood Police Patrol Officer Francis Baker and the Westwood Police Detective Division. The Westwood Police Department has asked the community to respect all those involved privacy in mist of the accident.

Canyon News has reached out to Westwood Police Department Chief Jeffery P. Silva in regards to car accident and disclosed “we don’t have much beyond original press release that is available via Twitter”. Follow-up questions have been sent but no other comments have been made at this time.