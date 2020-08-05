PACIFIC PALISADES—Seven Arrows Elementary School in Pacific Palisades is planning to offer in-person classes for the fall beginning on September 3, the school reported on its website.

“We agree that ‘learning is non-negotiable’ as Governor Newsom maintains,” Seven Arrows. With that in mind, we are setting our sights on opening our doors and hearts to our school community on September 3,” the school said in a statement.

The school is preparing a plan that includes in-person learning five days a week under strict health and safety regulations. Parents will have the option to “to choose to either have their child attend school in person full time or engage in full-time distance learning.”

“The distance learning model will be conducted entirely remotely, but in synchronicity (live) with the in-class students through Zoom, Meeting Owls, and digital collaboration programs,” the school’s plan states.

In-person learning will be “restricted to cohort groups of 10-12 max students per classroom.” The school will require each child to wear a mask while indoors during the school day, and provide additional hand washing stations and daily temperature checks for all faculty and staff.

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s criteria for reopening schools in the state were unveiled on July 17. The state’s County Monitoring List will monitor “data that includes the number of new infections per 100,000 residents, the test positivity rate, and the change in hospitalization rate, among others.”

School located in counties that are on the list “must not physically open for in-person instruction until their county has come off the Monitoring List for 14 consecutive days,” Newsom’s announcement said.

Elementary schools were granted the right to apply for a waiver for in-person learning an exception to the new rules.

The criteria for the waiver process was unveiled on Monday, August 3, by the California Department of Public Health.

In the application for the waiver, the school’s plans “must address, at a minimum, plans for cleaning and disinfection, co-horting, movement within school, face coverings and protective equipment, health screenings, healthy hygiene practices, contact tracing, physical distancing, staff training and family education, testing, communication plans and triggers for switching to distance learning.”

In a July new release, Seven Arrows Head of School Margarita Pagliai indicated the school believes that “children need to be in school.”