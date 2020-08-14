SHERMAN OAKS— With the excessive heat warning announced in the Southern California area, the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management announced the opening of Emergency Cooling Centers for usage from Friday, August 14 through August 17.

The National Weather Service sent out an alert on Friday stating, “Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between 102 and 110 expected in the Santa Clarita Valley, San Fernando Valley and San Gabriel Valley until 9 PM PDT Wednesday.”

To help combat with the rising temperatures, the Department released a statement listing out several tips for the community such as staying hydrated, wearing light and cool clothing and checking on neighbors who might be vulnerable to heat as well as remaining vigilante to symptoms of heat-related illness including dizziness, fatigue, faintness, headaches, muscle cramps and increased thirst.

The City Department on Disability works to provide reasonable accommodation to ensure accessibility and effective communications for people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs at cooling centers, according to the statement. The cooling centers also will be adhering to COVID-19 related guidelines.

Some centers include:

Valleydale Park:

Open Friday, August 14, 2020 to Sunday, August 16, 2020

Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

5525 N. Lark Ellen Ave., Azusa, CA 91702

Open Friday, August 14, 2020 to Sunday, August 16, 2020 Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. 5525 N. Lark Ellen Ave., Azusa, CA 91702 Topanga Library:

Open Friday, August 14, 2020 to Sunday, August 16, 2020

Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

122 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga, CA 90290

Open Friday, August 14, 2020 to Sunday, August 16, 2020 Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. 122 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga, CA 90290 Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center

Open Friday, August 14, 2020 to Monday, August 17, 2020

Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

5056 Van Nuys Blvd. Sherman Oaks 91403

The full list of centers can be found at https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/. You can call 3-1-1 from within LA City to find out more about cooling center locations and hours of operation.