UNITED STATES—In a press release, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) shared public records of hundreds of protestors arrested between January 2021 and June 27, 2022 for their part in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

At least 725 individuals have been arrested. Defendants in these cases have come from almost all 50 states including the District of Columbia. Some have been charged in District Court and others in Superior Court.

Approximately 300 cases are included in the press release provided by the DOJ on their website at www.justice.gov.



225 defendants were charged with assault, resisting arrest, and impeding officers, or employees. 75 of these defendants were also charged with using deadly/dangerous weapons or causing serious bodily injury to an officer.



45 defendants were charged with the destruction of government property, and 30 were charged with theft of government property.



Officers were able to use 16 videos as evidence in identifying the individuals committing the crimes they were charged with.



Most of those charged were fined and had to pay restitution monetarily or through community service. Other sentences included probation, prison time, and home confinement. Some of those who were able to use a bond to get out.

Recent media reports suggest that many of those awaiting their court dates are actually in solitary confinement in Washington DC. Some of these individuals have been said to spend over 20 hours per day in their jail cells. Protestors have gathered on the prisoners behalf publicly to call attention to their right to a speedy trial.



According to Insurrection Index, Tommy Allan of Granite Bay, California, was arrested on January 22, 2021, his initial appearance was on January 29, 2021. He was charged and released on February 2, 2021, on his own recognizance.

Allan is charged with Theft of Government property, entering and remaining in a restricted area, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted area, entering and remaining on the floor of Congress, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. He pled guilty to all charges.



Gina Michelle Bisignano, of Beverly Hills, California was arrested on January 19, 2021, and indicted on January 29, 2021. She was charged with Obstruction of an official proceeding, Aiding and abetting, Civil disorder, Destruction of government property, entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, Disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted area, and Engaging in physical violence in a restricted area, and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

In a plea agreement, Bisignano pled guilty to the first seven charges and was on home detention.



Approximately 165 protestors have pled guilty to both misdemeanor and felony charges some of which face the possibility of incarceration upon sentencing. Twenty of them have pled guilty to felony charges. Six of the 20 are charged with assaulting a police officer. Four face up to 20 years of prison time, fines and restitution. Two face up to eight-year prison sentences in addition to fines and restitution.



