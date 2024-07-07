SANTA MONICA—On Friday, July 7, Lt. Erika Aklufi of the Santa Monica Police Department informed Canyon News that several people were arrested during a beach fight, and authorities are requesting cell phone video from any individuals who captured the incident as it unfolded.

On June 29, at 2:21 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call of multiple male subjects fighting north of the Pier near Tower 14. It was reported that one of the people involved in the fight was stabbed. The SMPD drone was first on-scene and confirmed an active fight. Additional responding officers arrived after and intervened.

The fight started when a vendor (identified as Efigenio Tacuba) approached a group of beachgoers and sexually battered several females. Others in the group confronted Tacuba who requested assistance from fellow vendors. Several vendors armed themselves with umbrella poles, belts, and at least one knife.

Officers located a victim suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound. An additional victim suffered a possible broken ankle during the altercation. Both victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Four subjects taken into custody were charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney with felony assault and one with multiple counts of sexual battery:

-Tacuba, Efigenio. DOB: January 1, 1994. 243.4(a) PC (three counts);

245(a)(1) PC (two counts)

-Cruz Murcia, Jorge Luis. DOB: March 2, 1995. 245(a)(1) PC (two counts)

-Manzanarez Hernandez, Samuel. DOB: July 19, 1984. 245(a)(1) PC (two

counts)

-Hernandez, Oscar Samuel. DOB: July 2, 1977. 245(a)(1) PC (two counts)

Additional arrests are likely to follow. Anyone with information related to this incident or this individual, particularly cell phone video footage of the incident, is asked to contact Detective Holloway at Jacob.Holloway@santamonica.gov or the Watch Commander 24 hours at 310-458-8427.