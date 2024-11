SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica posted on its Facebook page on Monday, November 25, that emergency sewer main line work will take place on Montana Avenue starting Tuesday, December 3.

The construction work will last until December 20 and it will be between 19th Place and 29th Street.

Work will be done Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be reduced lanes and temporary road closures in the region.