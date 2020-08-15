BEVERLY HILLS 一 A man was arrested for a series of sexual assaults by the Beverly Hills Police Department on June 20, and the police department sent out a media release on Friday, August 14, to find for more information and other potential victims.

Kamran Syed, 39, of Beverly Hills, allegedly targeted intoxicated female victims at bars and nightclubs locating in Los Angeles and Orange County and later drove them to his house in Beverly Hills, where he would sexually assault them. It is believed that he has committed multiple sexual assaults from 2017 to 2020.

The Beverly Hills Police Department believes Syed may be responsible for additional sexual assaults in the Los Angeles area.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney office has filed six felony counts against Syed, including three counts of rape of an unconscious or asleep person, assault to commit rape, forcible oral copulation and oral copulation of an unconscious person.

Syed is currently in custody with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on $1.5 million bail. His next court date was scheduled on August 31 in Department 31 at the Airport Courthouse.

Anyone who has information related to this crime or other crimes are encouraged to call the Beverly Hills Police Department at (310) 285-2125. If you would like to remain anonymous text BEVHILLSPD followed by the tip information to 888777. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. To access Crime Stoppers download the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP or use the website http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.