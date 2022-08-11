SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) is asking for the public’s help in identifying additional victims who may have been sexually assaulted in the city.

Lt. Rudy Flores of the SMPD informed Canyon News via email that on June 28, officers responded the area of 4th and Colorado to investigate a sexual assault in which the suspect grabbed a female’s buttocks then fled. The suspect was later identified as Anthony Barrett, 29, originally from Ohio. On August 5, officers arrested Barrett in the downtown region. On Tuesday, August 9, the Santa Monica City Attorney’s Office filed criminal charges on Barrett for Sexual Battery and failure to register as a Sex Offender.

Investigators believe Barret has been in Southern California since at least June 2022. He is known to travel between downtown Los Angeles and Santa Monica. Anyone who may have been involved in or witnessed an incident involving Barrett is asked to contact Detective Brian Spencer at (310) 458-8420 or Sergeant Chad Goodwin at (310) 458-8931.

Anyone with crime information can contact Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS, texting from a mobile phone, or by visiting their website at www.lacrimestoppers.org. Callers may remain anonymous and may be qualified to receive a $1,000.00 reward from Crime Stoppers.