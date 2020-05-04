WESTWOOD—On Saturday, May 2 at approximately 5:20 p.m., a female UCLA student was the victim of a sexual battery incident. The incident took place right outside the entrance of her apartment where the suspect approached the victim and grabbed her buttocks. The victim’s apartment is located on the 800 block of Levering Ave.

UCLA Police reported that the suspect was a white male between 30 and 40 years old. He had blond hair, facial hair, and stood at approximately 6 feet tall. At the time of the incident he was wearing a grey hoodie. No injuries were reported and no cars were seen.

The incident is currently under investigation by the department so no further details are known at this time. The suspect is still outstanding.

To report any further or known information about the incident please contact the department at (310) 825-1491.