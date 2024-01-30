WESTWOOD—On January 23, the UCLA Police Department noted a suspect responsible for a sexual battery has been taken into custody.

It was reported on January 19 at around 2:10 p.m., the suspect grabbed the victim’s buttocks near the Inverted Fountain. At 6:07 p.m., the suspect grabbed another victim’s buttocks near Pritzker Hall.

The suspect was described in a news alert as a male, Indian or Middle Eastern in his 20s with short black hair. He was wearing a blue and gray jacket, gray sweatpants, black sneakers, a black backpack and headphones.

The victims in each sexual battery are UCLA students.

The UCLA Police Department would like to remind the campus community to:

• Dial 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency.

• For non-emergencies, program the UCLA PD 24-hour phone number into your cell phone 310-825-1491.

• Always be alert and aware of your surroundings.

• Report any suspicious activity to the police.

• Do not leave doors to buildings propped open.

• Secure your residence by locking all windows and doors.

• Avoid poorly-lit or deserted areas when walking at night.

• Utilize the UCLA Safe Ride Service and UCPD CSO evening escorts.

The name of the suspect has not yet been disclosed to the public.