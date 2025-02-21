WESTWOOD—On Monday, February 17, the UCLA Police Department reported a sexual battery had transpired on the UCLA campus.

It was reported on February 16 at around 10:15 p.m. a suspect arrived to deliver food to the victim on the 700 block of North Lane (Cypress Court).

The suspect touched the victim’s vagina against the victim’s will. The suspect got back into their vehicle and drove away from the scene.

The suspect has been described as a Middle Eastern male, approximately 50 to 60 years-old with a short stature. He had gray hair, a full beard, and was wearing a dark zip up sweatshirts and cream-colored pants. The victim is a UCLA student. The suspect was driving a dark colored Sedan.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with any information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact the UCLA Police Department at 310-825-1491.