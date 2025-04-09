NORTH HOLLYWOOD—On April 7, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office announced the death of 13-year-old, Oscar “Omar” Hernandez who had been reported missing. The child’s body was found on the side of the road in Ventura County.

Reports indicate that Oscar Hernandez was reportedly killed by his soccer coach, Mario Edgardo Garcia Aquino,43, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador. He is being charged with murder while committing a lewd act with a child under the age of 14.



This is not Garcia Aquino’s first offense. He will be charged with the past attempted rape of another 14-15 year old boy he allegedly “coached,” on or about December 10, 2022. The full text of the crimes committed in these instances may be found below. 040825-Garcia-AquinoAmended



The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department is seeking others who may have fallen victim to this sexual predator. Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact LASD at the link below.

A spokesperson from the Department of Homeland Security stated that Garcia Aquino was, “A .depraved illegal alien that should have never been allowed in this country.”



Due to the nature of his crimes, Garcia Aquino may face the death penalty.



The following statement came directly from LA U.S. District Attorney Nathan Hochman.



“No parent should ever have to endure the unimaginable pain and sorrow of learning their child has been murdered. Oscar simply boarded a train and little did he or his family know that he would never return. Sexual predators who target victims for their gratification will be held accountable and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”



The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Chief Jim McDonnell also offered condolences to the family.



“On behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department, I want to extend our deepest condolences to the family of Oscar Omar Hernandez. While we all hoped for a different outcome, the tireless work of multiple law enforcement agencies has ensured that this dangerous individual is off the streets and is no longer a threat to our children and our communities.



While this may do little to ease the family’s pain, please know that we are fully committed to pursuing justice for their son.”



Los Angeles County Sheriff, Robert Luna said, “There is no excuse for these types of crimes.



We will continue to pursue justice and work tirelessly to ensure we bring closure to the victims and their families while ensuring that such individuals face the full extent of the law.”



A go-fund-me page has been set up on Facebook for the family of Oscar Omar Hernandez.