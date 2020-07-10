SAN FRANCISCO— The Giants canceled their workouts at Oracle Park for Tuesday, July 7 after their COVID-19 tests results had not returned in time.

Two workouts which were scheduled for July 7 at Oracle Park, where the San Francisco Giants play their games, were postponed until test results from Saturday came back. The Giants organization relies on a laboratory in Salt Lake City, UT to administer coronavirus tests and were hopeful to get back on the field by Wednesday to prepare for their opening day against the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 23.

In a media briefing via Zoom, Giants Manager, Gabe Kapler, stated that while there was no official practice Tuesday with the team, some pitchers did have light “recovery” workouts at the stadium in the morning.

While only missing one day of workouts does not seem problematic, those same players who were tested Saturday were required to test again Monday, which could mean that the Saturday results could now be pointless and the team will possibly need to wait for the new results.

MLB stated that the majority of the test results of all 30 teams had been delivered as of Sunday, July 5, and assured that no other issues, such as this delay, would occur again. Furthermore, all players and staff will need to re-test every other day while in camp and also during the regular season, which will run from end of July to the end of September.

According to ESPN, as of July 7, out of 3,740 coronavirus tests conducted on all of MLB, 66 returned positive with 58 players and 8 club staff members being infected.