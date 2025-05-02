SAN FRANCISCO—On May 1, Civic Hub released a report on Mission Street crime. The report uses incidents reported by the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD). Reports indicate that Mission Street carries a higher crime rate per capita than the rest of San Francisco.



The report is updated daily and includes criminal activity on a map including, but not limited to, arson, assault, burglary, date rape, domestic violence, Drug possession, felons in possession of a firearm, stalking, robbery theft, and hate crimes.



The following is a disclaimer SFPD posted on the Civic Hub webpage.



“Disclaimer: The San Francisco Police Department does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness or correct sequencing of the information as the data is subject to change as modifications and updates are completed.



This dataset includes SFPD’s incident reports. These reports are filed by officers or self-reported by members of the public using SFPD’s online reporting system.



Data is added to open data once incident reports have been reviewed and approved by a supervising Sergeant or Lieutenant. Incident reports may be removed from the dataset if in compliance with court orders to seal records or for administrative purposes such as active internal affair investigations and/or criminal investigations.”



The data used was crimes committed only on Mission Street. There were approximately 70 crimes committed between March 1st and March 2nd. A brief description of the crimes committed during those two days is as follows.



The discharge of a firearm in a gross/negligent manner: 2



Mental Health Incident: 1



Malicious Mischief: 2



Disorderly Conduct: 5



Attempted Murder: 1



Drug Offenses: 33



Warrant: 12



Larceny: 2



Assault: 3



Fraud: 1



Other: 8



On April 30, SFPD Mission Station posted the following on their X social media page.



“Today, Mission Station Captain Liza Johansen joined our foot beat officers in the Castro as SFPD increases enforcement in the neighborhood. We’re committed to ensuring our streets are safe, clean, and engaging with those who are in need.”



On May 2, at 12:40 p.m., in District 9 two hours before publishing this report, the following was posted on X by SFPD.



“Mission: Shooting near 26th Street/Alabama. Supervisor Jackie Fielder, Priority A, gone on arrival.”