SAN FRANCISCO—On April 24, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) announced the lay-off of at least a dozen employees including some of their best employees. The layoffs come amidst major budget cuts and restructuring.



The Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), Jonathan Rewers, who has worked for SFMTA since 2009 confirmed on his X social media page, that he is amongst those who have lost their jobs. Brewers worked as the CFO for two years before moving up to his current position overseeing design and major programs.



Multiple news reports indicate that SFTMA is facing a $50 million shortfall that is projected to grow to $320 million for the upcoming 2026-2027 fiscal year.



In addition to layoffs, SFMTA has approved cuts in bus services while raising the price to ride citing the uptick in costs of parking.



SFMTA’s budget shortfalls and reduced revenue coincide with the tenure of San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s tenure. Breed did oversee efforts to address the financial crisis, including finding funding solutions. Mayor Breed’s salary at the close of 2024 was $364,582. She was reportedly the highest-paid Mayor in the United States.



Mayor Breed was not the one to hand out pink slips to those facing layoffs.Some employees have been able to keep their jobs by accepting different positions with SFMTA.



San Francisco Mayor, Daniel Lurie accepted resignations from those who wished to leave on their own accord. He kept the SFMTA Interim Director, Julie Kirschbaum on staff. She distributed the pink slips.











