SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco officials are taking action to redirect police funding to local black communities.

San Francisco Mayor, London Breed, along with Supervisor Shamman Walton, released statements on Thursday via Twitter stating that the recent protests regarding the death of George Floyd, the Black Lives Matter movement, and mistreatment of black communities have sparked a light toward police brutality. As well as informing the public that even though progress with police reform has been made in the city, there is still much work to be done concerning the black communities in San Francisco.

“While the events of the last week have been painful and traumatic for so many of us, they have brought forward the devastating impacts of police violence against African-Americans in this country,” Breed said. “San Francisco has made substantial progress on police reform in recent years, especially around our use-of-force policies, but we know there are structural inequities in our city that continue to impact our African-American community each and every day.”

Breed and Walton announced that they “will lead a collaborative process with the community in partnership with the Human Rights Commission to help identify and prioritize funding needs.”

Mayor Breed also pointed out the global pandemic has taken a toll on black communities, causing disruption and devastation toward health, education, housing, and economical matters.

“Since this pandemic began, we have seen how the type of work, schools, neighborhoods, homes, and support systems in our communities combine to put these groups at the greatest risk of suffering both disease and economic damage,” Breed said. “Reforms to any single system, such as the criminal justice system or the police department, must go in hand-in-hand with closing the gaps and ending the disparities that we know exist.”

The Mayor’s office put out a release saying the average income of a white household is around $110,000 while the average income of a black household comes to $31,000. It continues to say that African-American individuals round up to 35% of the city’s homeless population and 19% are living in poverty, despite making up 5% of the city’s total population.

Walton also went on Twitter where he expressed that redirecting funding is a step forward to bettering black communities in San Francisco.

“Along with Mayor Breed, our office is going to lead the effort on redirecting funding from the police department to the African American community,” Walton said. “This is a concrete, bold and immediate step towards true reparations for Black people.”

Walton continued to say:

“In these times of continued systemic and systematic oppression of black people, we have to be innovative and strong with our solutions,” Walton said. “In order to change this dynamic and provide real opportunity for equity, we need to repurpose resources and give them to black-led organizations and communities in order to level the playing field and achieve successful outcomes.”

San Francisco is facing a budget deficit of $1.1 billion to $1.7 billion in the next two years. Mayor Breed is set to deliver the city’s budget to the Board of Supervisors by August 1.