SAN FRANCISCO—On May 17, at approximately 2:00 a.m., the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) responded to a call of a car accident in the area of Sunset Boulevard and Rivera Street.

According to a press release issued by SMPD, officers arriving at the scene discovered three injured individuals, one who was suffering from life-threatening injuries. The other two had non-life-threatening injuries. The San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) paramedics transported all three people to area hospitals.

Police recognized the suspect who caused the crash to be Ryan Kwong, 28, as an employee, and a recruit in police officer training at SFPD



Kwong was booked into San Francisco County Jail on multiple charges including Driving Under the Influence (DUI) with injuries to others (23153(a) CVC).