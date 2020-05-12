SANTA MONICA­－Shake Shack is planning to open a Santa Monica location at 501 Wilshire Blvd where the former Panera Bread located. Shake Shack submitted the plan on March 16 and the Architectural Review Board of the City of Santa Monica approved the building design on May 4, 2020, while the building permit is still under review.

“The proposed Shake Shack building and restaurant use have received three entitlements from the City. First, an Administrative Approval for the construction of a new building. Second, a Minor Use Permit to establish a new restaurant between 2,501 to 5,000 SF in the Wilshire Transition Zone. Third, the Architectural Review Board approved the building design on May 4, 2020.” James Combs, the Associate Planner in the City of Santa Monica told Canyon News. He also mentioned that the building permit has yet to be issued.

Shake Shack is proposing to demolish the existing building but maintain the existing pole sign. According to the Santa Monica Daily Press, the cooperation is pitching a one-story restaurant with an outdoor dining area for a total of 4,499 SF.

Shake Shack was established as a hot dog cart inside Madison Square Park back in 2001 in New York City. In 2004, it transformed into a stand and expanded the hot-dog-only menu to the one that includes hamburgers, fries, and milkshakes. With its gradually growing popularity, Shake Shack now owns more than 250 locations both inside and outside the United States.