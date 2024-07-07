HOLLYWOOD- If you ever had the honor of attending a Shania Twain concert, it’s simply amazing. She’s so different than other country music stars, she actually loves to bring her fans on stage. She truly appreciates them. I was fortunate enough to see her in Madison Square Garden last year, she’s incredible. Her birthday is next month, on August 28, she’s currently in her fifties, however looks like she’s in her forties. She looks youthful and vibrant and very sexy. She has sold over 100 million records, she is one of the best-selling female artist in country music history. Her iconic tracks such as “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” and “ You’re Still The One” to “Unhealthy” her 2023 hit with Anne-Marie, Shania has had an incredible career and it still going strong.

Shania Twain is from Windsor, Canada, and she’s a singer-songwriter and actress. She has had incredible global success in her career, becoming “The Queen of Country Pop” that is what she is dubbed as. She was actually born Eileen Regina Edwards, her parents actually divorced when she was only two-years-old and her mother married Jerry Twain-who adopted Shania and her two sisters. After signing with Mercury Nashville in 1992, the label actually thought Eileen didn’t sound right as a stage name, and encouraged her to change it to Shania. The name Shania means “I’ m on my way.” She always pursed singing and songwriting from a very young age and actually performed on CBC’s Tommy Hunter show at the age of 13. She also sang while she was in school in a local band named Longshot, who performed covers. In the 80’s she actually worked for her father’s reforestation business in Canada. She actually worked in McDonald’s, according to published reports. She also toured after graduating from high school with a local band called, “Flirt.”

She released her self-titled debut album in April 1993. It was the same year that she met her ex-husband, rock producer Robert John “Mutt” Lange, who had heard her first album and wanted to work with her. She keeps going strong, with collaborations with Anne Marie which she teamed up last year to release “Unhealthy.” She would also love to collaborate with artists like Beyonce, Kim Petras and Coldplay’s Chris Martin. Last October, Shania joined the rock giants the Foo Fighters at Austin City Limits in Texas.

She shared vocals with Foo’s lead singer Dave Grohl, belting out their 2005 anthem “Best of You.” In celebration of international Women’s Day 2024, Shania was honored with her own Barbie doll. The doll has a black top hat and outfit reminiscent of her iconic “Man! I Feel Like A Woman! music video. Shania has won five Grammy Awards, many other awards, including a star on the Walk of Fame in June 2011 and also has a maple leaf on Canada’s Walk of Fame. She has also been inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in October 2022.

Harry Styles has said that his biggest influence in both music and fashion has been because of Shania. In 2022, the pair delighted festivalgoers at Coachella by performing together, with Shania joining Harry on stage to sing her hits Man! I Feel Like a Woman! and “You’re still the One!”. Last year Shania released her sixth studio album, “Queen of Me.” Her new residency called “Come On Over” started in May 2024.

Leave it to Shania, to bring on stage her latest fan, 71-year-old superfan had his dream come true when Shania called Ken Northall on stage to join her during her show at Lytham Festival in Lancashire on July 4th. Ken has spent the last 25 years traveling the world to see Shania play live. Impressive! I witnessed that myself, when she called fans on stage last year. So kind of her to do that.

