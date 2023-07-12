HOLLYWOOD—What a night! You haven’t lived until you go to a Shania Twain concert. Last night at Madison Square Garden in New York City it was historical as well. Hoda Kotb joined Shania on stage and sang with her. “I’m touched, I’m moved, and it’s a moment I’ll never forget for as long as I live,” said Hoda.

In a surprise duet in front of 20,000 fans that had her wiping away tears of joy. The “Today” anchor thought she was going to be giving a surprise when she joined the singer on stage July 11 during her “Queen of Me” tour stop at New York City’s iconic venue. After Hoda presented the Grammy Award winner with a newly-certified double platinum record plaque for her 1997 album “Come On Over,” Twain had a surprise for her and that was to sing a duet.

Brian, from Shania’s label Universal was also there on stage since she sold over 20 million records. Shania is a Canadian singer-songwriter and actress, who has sold over 100 million records, making her one of the best-selling music artists of all time and the best-selling female artist in country music history.

“All right, now Hoda after all these years of knowing you, we’re finally going to sing together,” Twain said on stage. A stunned Hoda held up her pink bedazzled microphone and joined in a short duet with Twain, who strummed her guitar as the two sang same lines from Twain’s 1998 megahit, “You’re Still the One.” The surprise duet came after Twain announced that “Come on Over” would be reissued on August 25, a quarter century after it became the best-selling album by a female artist in history.

Twain’s “Queen of Me” tour, which was announced back in October 2022, comes after a major personal triumph for the country star. The singer underwent open-throat surgery in 2018 due to her longtime battle with Lyme disease and feared she might never be able to sing again.

Shania is so humble and kind she also called two longtime fans to the stage and sang with them a quick song. Simple amazing! Shania looks better than ever, she is currently married to Swiss Nestle executive Frederic Thiebaud. They were married in Rincon, Puerto Rico on January 1, 2011. Twain maintains her svelte figure being a vegetarian and a devotee of Sant Mat, an Eastern spiritual philosophy.

In 2010, Twain created Shania Kids Can, a charity designed to address the needs of neglected children who are frequently overlooked by social assistance programs. Twain is an author, who wrote her autobiography, “From This Moment On,” was published on March 27, 2011. She is a longtime resident of Corseaux, Switzerland where her son was born. Twain is an avid hockey fan. When performing, Twain will sometimes wear the jersey of the local National Hockey League team.

In addition to her various awards for her singles and albums, Twain has received a number of personal honors. She was named the 1999 Entertainer of the Year by both the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association. Twain was the first non-U.S. citizen to win the CMA award. Twain was ranked No. 7 in Country Music Television’s 40 Greatest Women of country Music in 2002.

In 2003, Twain received a maple leaf on Canada’s Walk of Fame. The city of Timmins Ontario, renamed a street for her, gave her the key to the city, and built the Shania Twain Centre in her honor. On November 18, 2005, Twain was invested as an Officer in the Order of Canada. She was also inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the Juno Awards on March 27, 2011. A few months later she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her star is the 2,442nd Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the category of Recording.

