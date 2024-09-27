HOLLYWOOD—I have been weary that Sharon’s spiral would be contained on “The Young and the Restless,” but it is so obvious that is NOT going to transpire. Why? Sharon’s mental state is spiraling more and more each minute and she’s about to do something that will have ripple effects on everyone in Genoa City. Nick, Mariah and Faith are well aware that Sharon’s behavior is not normal and even snooped in her meds to see if she has been taking them.

The answer, she has. However, I have reason to believe before Cameron’s demise he put something into motion to tamper with Sharon’s meds that are causing her to think she is stable, but the spiral is in panic mode.

Nick is determined to speak to Sharon’s doctor to get to the bottom of things. Victor and Nikki are not happy, but my response is to mind your business. Nick was married to Sharon for years; she is the love of his life even if he doesn’t see it right now, not to mention they share children together. This narrative is about to bring Nick and Sharon even closer than what they have ever been. Sharon confronted Daniel and it seemed amicable, but she was testy follows the words of Cameron who Sharon has been hallucinating about.

He’s really in her ear and telling her everything she doesn’t want to hear, but her brain is telling her she should move forward with enacting. What does that mean? Sharon is about to make a move that involves a potential attack on Daniel, Heather, Lucy or all three of them. Why? Cameron’s hallucinations are making her think it is the only way to avenge Cassie’s death or to get vengeance for Daniel’s role in Cassie’s accident.

Recently, Lucy was culpable in an accident that landed Faith in the hospital, forcing Nick and Sharon to potentially relive their worst nightmare yet again. Sharon has banned Lucy from seeing Faith, and has been testy with Daniel, Heather and even Phyllis in the process. Sharon ‘left’ town and lied about her whereabouts, which Mariah has confirmed. Sharon snapped, Mariah warned Nick that Sharon lied about being in Madison, so now the hunt is to locate her before she does the unspeakable.

While Victor is worried about Nick, he needs to worry about his move to go after Chancellor Abbott and battling Victoria’s baby daddy, Billy. Yes, Billy is ready to go to battle with Victor and after learning that Lily tipped Victor off on a deal that he was planning to close the tension is rising. Billy does have an ally in Phyllis who has joined Chancellor Abbott. Phyllis can be her worst enemy at times, but she is in a positive light here for me.

Her and Billy are a dynamic duo and makes me question if a romance could be brewing between the former love birds. Want to chat about Lily because when Devon and Nate are warning you about working with Victor that says a lot. Lily thinks she has it handled, but Lily is about to learn a harsh reality. Victor is going to betray her and she will NOT get a CEO position like she suspects. Trust the people who have been screwed by Victor already; they know better.

Chelsea is building a bridge of potential forgiveness with Billy, but whether he allows her in is still up in the air, especially after Adam and Billy came to blows. At least Chelsea is owning her part in the betrayal, Adam is trying to act like nothing ever happened and that is going to be his downfall. Sally is over Adam, and it seems her eye is widening to a possible romance with Billy. Yes, a Sally, Billy and Chelsea love triangle would be interesting to watch to say the least.

In other romance news, Victoria and Cole are a couple again and Kyle and Claire have taken a step in the right direction for their romance by sharing a kiss. However, I think Kyle needs to watch out because Audra is out for revenge after he ratted to Victor that she spilled he was the secret investor in her company. Audra can be devious and if she goes after Kyle, Claire could be collateral damage. I don’t know if Audra realizes the Newman clan is very protective of Claire now and it might be an enemy she doesn’t want to go up against.

The worry now in Genoa City is Sharon has snuck into Daniel’s apartment and has a drug that she is planning to put into Daniel’s liquor of choice. I feel Daniel is the intended target, but it might be Lucy who could pay the price. There is no turning back, and Sharon is about to cross a major line.