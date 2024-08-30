HOLLYWOOD—Sharon has been dealing with a lot, and I mean a lot on “The Young and the Restless.” Her mental state is tenuous at best and she is doing her best to keep it together. However, it doesn’t help hallucinating about her daughter Cassie who died, not to mention her stalker Cameron who is trying to make her feel guilty about Cassie’s death.

Yes, Cassie’s death was one of the brutal one’s when it comes to soap operas likely not leaving a dry eye when it unfolded. However, the writers went there and delivered fantastic acting as a result. Well, tragedy has struck the Newman clan again, this time involving Faith Newman. Yes, Sharon’s daughter with Nick was involved in a car wreck with Lucy. Who’s Lucy? The daughter of Daniel and Heather. Daniel was the guy who was in the car during that crash that ultimately claimed Cassie’s life. She was driving a drunk Daniel home, ala Faith driving a drunk Lucy home.

Yeah, it was Nick and Sharon’s worst fear coming to light all over again. Sharon was an emotional mess when she got the call, and Nick was on edge as Phyllis could tell when he rushed out after receiving Sharon’s call. At the hospital, the parents came face-to-face, but they are not privy to the details of what transpired with Lucy and Faith.

Lucy was drunk, so this is a bit of déjà vu and if Sharon learns that news she’s going to flip. Lucy looks like she might recover, Faith on the other hand her condition looks a bit dire for the time being. Would the writers actually kill off another child for Sharon and Nick? I don’t think so, but we know “Y&R” is not afraid to do so if they have to. I am pleased with this narrative though as it will FINALLY push Sharon and Nick back together. Those two are endgame, and they have been distant for far too long.

Talk about nasty, because that is precisely how things are turning between Kyle, Jack and Diane. Jack is doing his best to play mediator to his wife and son, but Kyle’s bratty ways are not helping at all. He wants nothing to do with his parents at the moment, so much to the point that he is looking to purchase a home and move out of the Abbott estate much to Jack and Diane’s dismay.

Claire is that listening ear for Kyle, but it appears Victor might have more moves up his sleeve yet again, as he attempts to get Kyle to let Claire go as Harrison’s nanny. Victor, you don’t have to try to control every single thing. His goal to poach Chancellor Abbott from Billy and Lily is his focus. Nikki is doing her best to coyly let Lily know that she might become her boss. Just say it Nikki, sometimes this woman frustrates me because she knows her husband is in the wrong 75 percent of the time, yet she never voices it. Victor Newman can be wrong Nikki, he can be.

Billy made it clear to Victor he plans to fight, as did Lily, but she didn’t expect Billy to fire her. Yes, Billy fired Lily from Chancellor Abbott and it was a wallop she did not expect. Hmm, Lily, probably should have taken Devon up on his offer to work with him. We’ll see where Lily falls America. With that said, it looks like a big secret has been unearthed. Chelsea finally confessed the truth to Billy about sleeping with Adam.

Have to give kudos to Jason Thompson who delivered some exceptional acting as he unleashed his grief. On the flipside, Adam continued to lie to Sally about sleeping with Chelsea, but with Billy knowing the truth, it is impossible for Adam to lie any longer, ESPECIALLY after Chelsea warned him and Billy confronted his nemesis. Yeah, I want to see this war with Billy and Adam reignite and just for once, I want to see Billy come out on top, he absolutely deserves it after what Victor, Adam and the Newman family has forced him to endure over the years. A war is beyond brewing on “Y&R” and it is about to explode.