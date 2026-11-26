MALIBU—Around 6:48 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of a structure fire occurring in the Malibu area. Crews from the Los Angeles County Fire Department also responded.

Canyon News reached out to the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station. It learned the structure was a residence in the 20700 block of Rockpoint Way, Malibu, and the fire was located and contained in the detached garage, which was unoccupied. Los Angeles County Fire Department Engine 70 responded and suppressed the fire. No injuries were reported, and the preliminary cause of the fire appears to be accidental/electrical.

Three photos from the scene have been posted on the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station Facebook page. The first shows a pair of deputies, a man and a woman, standing on the ground. The man’s arm is extended outward, and he points toward the side of the building, which is covered in burn marks. Standing next to the deputies is a man wearing black pants, a light red shirt, white socks, and brown shoes. He is staring toward the building with the female deputy.

In the building, there appear to be six windows that look as if they have been removed. Through a doorway in the middle of the building, a firefighter is visible holding a flashlight. Four firefighters are standing inside a room on the lower right-hand side of the building, where it looks like a door has been removed, and they are inspecting it with their flashlights. Outside the building, dirt is visible, and three fire hoses lie on it. Beyond that, part of a fence is visible, and another fire hose stretches over it from a fire truck parked on the left side of the building, next to an excavator crane.

The second photo shows two parked Los Angeles County fire engines with their flashing lights and headlights on; two trees are beyond them. One of the engines has the Number 88 on its front. A fire hose extends from the second engine, and an excavator crane sits behind it. Beyond the engines, a pair of firefighters stands behind a stretch of wires wrapped in red caution tape tied to a traffic cone, and the background is filled with smoke.

In the third photo, the sky is filled with smoke. A firefighter stands on the ground, staring toward the house, where three other firefighters move toward the room on the lower right-hand side of the building, where two small flames are raging. Behind them, a fire engine is visible, and a fire hose extends over the ground and over the fence.