SHERMAN OAKS—On June 15 at 2:54 a.m. the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call about a fire at the Picante Peruvian Cuisine.

According to the LAFD report, the address given was not correct. Nicholas Prange, LAFD spokesperson, gave clarification that the correct address of the restaurant was 15030 Ventura Boulevard instead of 15045 Ventura Boulevard.

According to Prange, firefighters arrived to the scene to find the fire streaming from one unit at a one-story strip mall.

Picante Peruvian Cuisine is located among many other restaurants. Some of which include the following: hair and nail salons, the UPS store, Starbucks, a fitness studio, a children’s clothing store, a smoke shop, other restaurants etc. None of these other places of business had any reported damage to them.

Around 3:15 a.m. 31 LAFD personnel extinguished the fire. The LAFD website reports that it took 21 minutes to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown and it is still under investigation and there were no reported injuries.

Canyon news reached out to the LAFD and they said that there were no more details on the fire at this time.