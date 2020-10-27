SHERMAN OAKS—The San Jose Police Department announced on Monday, October 26 that Justin Abraham Lopez, 32, has been arrested in Sherman Oaks where he currently resides and is now awaiting extradition to Santa Clara County for his arraignment. The SJPD is investigating multiple sexual assaults that occurred at Hope’s Sober Living in San Jose where Lopez was the house manager.

The San Jose Police Department reported that “Further investigation revealed several more victims of previously unreported sexual assaults alleged to have been committed by Lopez throughout the South Bay.”

After detectives obtained a warrant, the San Jose Police Departments Sexual Assault Investigation Unit worked with the Los Angeles Police Department who arrested Lopez in Sherman Oaks where he was booked at a Los Angeles County Jail.

The San Jose Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the cases involving Lopez contact Detective Montez #4448 or Detective Barajas #4329 with the San Jose Police Departments Sexual Assault Investigation Unit. Calls can also be made to (408)-277-4102.

Anyone wishing to stay anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408)-947-7869.